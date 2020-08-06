OODA Network Interview: Dr. Jen Buss

Dr. Jenn Buss has a dream job: she spends her days thinking through difficult issues and reporting to Government Leaders. Read how she established herself as one of the Nation’s leading experts.

“Ask for the best available science you can get, and then make a decision and live with it. There will always be MORE data later, and you can adjust as needed, but waiting to have ALL the data is a decision in itself!”

