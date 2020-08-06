ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Network Interview: Dr. Jen Buss

06 Aug 2020 Chris Ward

Dr. Jenn Buss has a dream job: she spends her days thinking through difficult issues and reporting to Government Leaders.  Read how she established herself as one of the Nation’s leading experts.

“Ask for the best available science you can get, and then make a decision and live with it.  There will always be MORE data later, and you can adjust as needed, but waiting to have ALL the data is a decision in itself!”

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

You Might Also Like

How a New AI Translated Brain Activity to Speech With 97 Percent Accuracy

April 7, 2020

Mexican Cartel Adaptation and Innovation

January 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2