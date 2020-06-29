A CTO’s Perspective on Technology Debt in M&A

7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Technical due diligence is designed to identify the risks and opportunities of technology, including the technology developed and sold by the firm being evaluated, but also the technology being used to run the company.

One of the critical factors which needs to be evaluated in any technical due diligence is the concept of Technology Debt. This report provides insights into technology debt from my perspective as an enterprise CTO turned due diligence professional. These lessons can help companies preparing for a future transaction to better position themselves for optimal outcomes. These lessons can also assist private equity and other investors in thinking through aspects of technology risk and identify areas requiring additional focus prior to a transaction.

