ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Network Interview: Tom Quinn

03 Apr 2020 Chris Ward

Tom Quinn turned an education in the U.S. Navy into a lifetime of learning.  Read  how Tom used his military skillsets to prepare him for some of the most important positions in the country:  CISO at a the world’s largest financial firms including his current role as CISO at  Investment Firm, T. Rowe Price.

“Using data science to create insight is where we are spending a lot of time.  Tools and controls are necessary and still effective, but they don’t discover the things you don’t expect to find.  You need ML/AI for that – to produce a picture of what is normal and identify what isn’t.”

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

