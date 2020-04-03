OODA Network Interview: Tom Quinn

Tom Quinn turned an education in the U.S. Navy into a lifetime of learning. Read how Tom used his military skillsets to prepare him for some of the most important positions in the country: CISO at a the world’s largest financial firms including his current role as CISO at Investment Firm, T. Rowe Price.

“Using data science to create insight is where we are spending a lot of time. Tools and controls are necessary and still effective, but they don’t discover the things you don’t expect to find. You need ML/AI for that – to produce a picture of what is normal and identify what isn’t.”

