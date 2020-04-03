ArchiveOODA Original

DHS Issues Three Warnings on Terrorist, Extremists, and Cyber Threats Relating to COVID-19

03 Apr 2020 Matt Devost

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a series of intelligence advisories associated with threat actors exploiting COVID-19 to engage in conventional and cyber attacks.  The three separate warnings range from ISIS exploiting the global crisis for violence to extremists intentionally trying to spread COVID-19 through minority populations to cyber attackers exploiting work from home technologies.  All decisions-makers need to be aware of these threats regardless of their organization size or sector.  Here are the details…

Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

