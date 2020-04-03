DHS Issues Three Warnings on Terrorist, Extremists, and Cyber Threats Relating to COVID-19

17 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a series of intelligence advisories associated with threat actors exploiting COVID-19 to engage in conventional and cyber attacks. The three separate warnings range from ISIS exploiting the global crisis for violence to extremists intentionally trying to spread COVID-19 through minority populations to cyber attackers exploiting work from home technologies. All decisions-makers need to be aware of these threats regardless of their organization size or sector. Here are the details…

