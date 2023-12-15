Ukraine Hacks Russia, CVE for Water ICS Attacks, New Intel Xeon CPUs 

SecurityWeek publishes a concise weekly cybersecurity roundup compiling notable yet overlooked stories. Each week, they present significant developments encompassing vulnerability discoveries, attack techniques, policy changes, and industry reports. In the latest roundup, stories include Chinese APT infiltration of critical US entities, Ukraine’s claimed destruction of Russia’s federal tax agency servers, a SIM swapper sentenced for cryptocurrency theft, the arrest of a suspected Hive ransomware gang member in France, CISA’s assignment of CVE to a Unitronics vulnerability, DNS spoofing attacks abusing DHCP, vulnerabilities in Edulog’s parental portal, patches released by Fortinet, Zoom, Palo Alto Networks, and Ivanti, Dragos CEO joining DataTribe, the release of the open-source tool Swagger Jacker by Bishop Fox, and the launch of Intel’s 5th Gen Xeon processors, emphasizing increased security with Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX).

