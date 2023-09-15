China’s Defense Minister Being Removed From Post, U.S. Officials Say

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was taken away last week by authorities for questioning, according to a person close to decision making in Beijing, while U.S. officials say he is being removed from his post. Li hasn’t made a public appearance since late August. One U.S. official said the trouble surrounding Li pointed to deep-seated issues that Beijing continues to grapple with years into leader Xi Jinping’s campaign to shake up China’s military, known as the People’s Liberation Army, with anticorruption purges and structural reforms.

