Purdue cybersecurity experts coached guardians of Ukrainian critical infrastructure

Purdue University, a leading seat of cybersecurity expertise, may have helped cybersecurity personnel guarding power plants, the electrical grid and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine successfully fend off recent cyber attacks. CERIAS (the Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security at Purdue) has provided programs in cybersecurity training, education and research support to Ukrainian government, public sector and higher education institutions since 2019. This work has been done through the nongovernmental organization CRDF Global, which receives support from the U.S. Department of State. Indicating the need for training, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, which coordinates cybersecurity activities in the country, referred more than twice the originally expected number of professionals to participate in a series of four, two-day workshops held virtually in 2020. Based on the results, CERIAS prepared a report for the U.S. State Department identifying areas of strength and weakness, and opportunities for additional training.

