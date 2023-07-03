Nvidia in February quietly acquired OmniML, a two-year-old artificial intelligence startup whose software helped shrink machine-learning models so they could run on devices rather than in the cloud, according to a spokesperson and LinkedIn profiles of former OmniML employees who now work at Nvidia. The acquisition could be a sign that the chipmaker, whose data-center server chips have fueled a recent AI boom and enabled chatbots including ChatGPT, wants to improve its separate AI chips for cars, industrial robots and drones. The startup’s engineers also could potentially aid an effort to shrink the AI software that powers chatbots so it can run on devices rather than in data centers.

Nvidia Acquired AI Startup That Shrinks Machine-Learning Models.