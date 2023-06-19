After Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing Could Be The Next Big Thing

Artificial intelligence is clearly the latest craze sweeping the technology industry, but an even bigger trend may be on the horizon in the form of quantum computing — provided it can solve troubling cybersecurity questions. Advances in quantum computing seem destined to humble today’s electronic chip-based supercomputers. These machines work on a subatomic level and use exotic technologies, like super-cold superconductor chips. And quantum computing’s ultimate benefit is that it solves problems too complex for today’s classical computers. Technology titans such as IBM, Google-parent Alphabet, Microsoft, and Intel as well as a number of startups — already are touting achievements with these experimental machines. Further, cloud computing giants are laying the groundwork to offer quantum computing-as-a-service. “Everyone sees the quantum market coming. There’s still debate over when and how but quantum computing is on the horizon,” said Chris Hume, senior director of business operations at quantum computing startup SandboxAQ. Among a wave of quantum computing startups funded by venture capital, SandboxAQ was spun off by Google last year.

