22 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Two United States senators have questioned Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg over the tech giant’s “leaked” artificial intelligence model, LLaMA, which they claim is potentially “dangerous” and could be used for “criminal tasks.” In a June 6 letter, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley criticized Zuckerberg’s decision to open source LLaMA, claiming there were “seemingly minimal” protections in Meta’s “unrestrained and permissive” release of the AI model. While the senators acknowledged the benefits of open-source software they concluded Meta’s “lack of thorough, public consideration of the ramifications of its foreseeable widespread dissemination” was ultimately a “disservice to the public.” LLaMA was initially given a limited online release to researchers but was leaked in full by a user from the image board site 4chan in late February, with the senators writing: “Within days of the announcement, the full model appeared on BitTorrent, making it available to anyone, anywhere in the world, without monitoring or oversight.” Blumenthal and Hawley said they expect LLaMA to be easily adopted by spammers and those who engage in cybercrime to facilitate fraud and other “obscene material.”

Full story : Meta’s Zuckerberg grilled by senators over ‘leak’ of LLaMA AI model.