OpenAI gets warning from Japanese regulators on data collecting

Officials in Japan are beginning to tighten their stance toward artificial intelligence (AI) after the country’s local privacy watchdog warned ChatGPT’s parent company about its data collection methods. On June 2, Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission issued a statement asking OpenAI to minimize the sensitive data it collects for machine learning purposes. Additionally, it stresses not to do so without people’s permission. The commission also highlighted the need to balance its privacy concerns with allowing room to foster innovation and the potential benefits of AI. However, it did warn that it is prepared to take further action if there are additional issues. These statements come shortly after the Japanese government submitted a draft from its AI strategy council on May 26, which raised concerns over the lack of regulations for AI and the risks it poses to society. Japanese lawmaker Takashi Kii said he also would begin pushing for regulations that protect copyright holders from AI algorithm infringement.

