Will Banks Drive Blockchain’s AI Transformation?

Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Microsoft want to boost Web3 uptake on the Canton blockchain through artificial intelligence (AI). The duo joins traditional finance (TradFi) giants Deloitte, S&P Global, Moody’s, BNP Paribas, and Cboe Global Markets in building infrastructure during the crypto bear market. The recently-released Canton Network links the trading platforms of Goldman and Deutsche Börse, whose notional volumes exceed the trading activity of many crypto assets. The network is built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud. The consortium hopes to attract developers with the new digital asset smart contract language. Microsoft said last month it wants to increase Web3 users with artificial intelligence on Canton. The firm said yesterday that added Bing to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus premium service. AI can analyze app usage patterns to help Web3 firms elevate user experiences. Firstly, it can assess a product’s weak points and help users easily pick up from where they left off. In addition, the technology can also streamline complex tasks like decentralized governance and token management. AI can also improve network management through automated data collection, decision-making, monitoring for malicious activity, and streamlining transaction processing.

