Solana blockchain integrates ChatGPT plugin, launches AI accelerator

The Solana Foundation said Tuesday that it has created an open-source reference implementation that lets users interact with the Solana network directly from ChatGPT with a plugin that’s available for download on Github. “This integration from Solana Labs serves as a reference for how AI can make it easier to understand Solana data and protocols, or surface data about Solana’s computing infrastructure and DeFi projects,” the Solana Foundation said in a statement, adding that the plugin can be used to buy NFTs, transfer tokens, inspect transactions, interpret public account data and find NFT collections by floor price. Solana co-founder and Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko said that AI would make the Solana blockchain more usable and understandable. “Every developer building consumer-oriented apps should be thinking about how their app is going to be interacted with through an AI model because this is a new paradigm for telling computers what to do,” Yakovenko said. Solana has seen a surge in activity this month, as higher fees on Ethereum and Bitcoin have pushed some users to explore alternatives. The network saw the seven-day moving average of new addresses hit 323,000 last week, the highest number since June 2022, according to data from The Block.

