Forrester predicts 2023’s top cybersecurity threats: From generative AI to geopolitical tensions

The nature of cyberattacks is changing fast. Generative AI, cloud complexity and geopolitical tensions are among the latest weapons and facilitators in attackers’ arsenals. Three-quarters (74%) of security decision-makers say their organizations’ sensitive data was “potentially compromised or breached in the past 12 months” alone. That’s a sobering cybersecurity baseline for any CISO to consider. With attackers quickly weaponizing generative AI, finding new ways to compromise cloud complexity and exploiting geopolitical tensions to launch more sophisticated attacks, it will get worse before it gets better. Forrester’s Top Cybersecurity Threats in 2023 report provides a stark warning about the top cybersecurity threats this year, along with prescriptive advice to CISOs and their teams on countering them. By weaponizing generative AI and using ChatGPT, attackers are fine-tuning their ransomware and social engineering techniques. CISOs are under pressure to deal with long-established threats, and at the same time find themselves unprepared to thwart emerging ones. Ransomware and social engineering through business email compromise (BEC) are the longstanding threats CISOs have concentrated on defending against for years. Yet while security teams have invested millions of dollars in strengthening their tech stacks, endpoints and identity management systems to battle ransomware, breaches continue to grow.

Read full Forrester report analysis : 2023 cyber security risks from generative AI to geopolitical tensions.