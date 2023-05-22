Meta’s Mastodon-Compatible Decentralized Twitter Rival Set to Launch in June

Social media juggernaut, Meta, is set to launch its decentralized Twitter alternative in late June, according to some reports. The app will be compatible with Mastodon. Meta is making progress with its decentralized Twitter alternative, with the launch of the product slated for late June. The new Instagram text-based app, which as of yet has no official name, will be compatible with the well-known decentralized platform Mastodon. Details of the microblogging platform were posted on Twitter, with the app “built on the back of Instagram but will be compatible with some other apps like Mastodon.” This allows users on apps like Mastodon to search for profiles and content on the new Meta platform. Like Twitter, the app will have a character limit for every post, up to 500 characters. The reports are that the app looks a lot like Twitter when it comes to the actual interface. The app offers such quality-of-life features as being able to “tune out the noise” while also being able to offer expected uses such as talking directly with your audience. The app is being operated under the codename P92 or Barcelona.

