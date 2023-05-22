Carnegie Mellon received $20 million in federal funding to create a brand new AI institute aimed at shaping public policy

A university in the United States received $20 million in federal funding to go towards the creation of a new AI institute. According to a report from a local news publication, the university of Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania received the funding for its new AI Institute for Societal Decision Making. The institute will foster the improvement of AI tools to assist in decision-making procedures in social circumstances such as natural disasters and public health events. Aarti Singh, a professor at the university’s machine learning department will serve as the institute’s director. She said one of the primary goals will be to create AI that is “human-centric.” “We need to develop AI technology that works for the people… It’s actually built on data that is vetted, algorithms that are vetted, with feedback from all the stakeholders and participatory design.” Singh explained that she believes AI can play a vital role in helping decision makers and officials make more informed decisions in different scenarios. Researchers at the institute will be consulting public health officials, emergency managers and community workers, along with behavioral and cognitive scientists while developing and training the new technology.

