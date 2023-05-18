Why Most Cryptocurrency Fraud Cases Take Place in China and the US

Crypto crime has become a major concern to regulatory authorities. There have been sharp increases in crypto crime, especially hacks related to fraud, in recent years as Web3 becomes an integral part of daily life. But the spread is not even and there are many emerging trends and patterns to crypto crime, which can be best understood through deep blockchain analytics. Hacks on Ethereum (or dApps built on Ethereum) are rampant because of its smart contract capabilities and wide-scale dApp usage. Last year, the Ethereum-based Ronin network was hacked for $625 million. Ethereum currently has ten times more transaction volume than the second blockchain (Tron), with nearly 70% of the market. DeFi fraudsters often target cross-chain bridges when tokens are being transferred from one chain to another, and these bridges are typically built on the Ethereum network. Binance and Ethereum have the most unique active wallet (UAW) addresses, as gauged from January 2022 to January 2023. A crypto-crime report from Crystal Blockchain outlined some of the statistics regarding the theft of digital tokens, highlighting that China and the USA are the worst hit by fraud and hacks. The US takes the top spot for the total number of incidents against entities, with 14 major attacks since 2011.

