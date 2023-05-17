Airdrops are great, but be aware of the risks

Airdrops have emerged as a powerful tool for token distribution, user acquisition and community building as the blockchain industry has grown. They provide a unique opportunity for projects to distinguish themselves, incentivize desired behaviors and foster long-term relationships with their user base. But the question remains: Do airdrops work? Based on my prior research in the Journal of Corporate Finance, the answer — at least according to the data so far — is “yes.” But my new research with Kristof Lommers and Lieven Verboven highlights that their efficacy hinges on thoughtful design, clear objectives and strategic execution. At the heart of a successful airdrop lies the careful selection of eligibility criteria and incentives. These criteria can range from simple (like owning a specific token) to more complex (like exhibiting certain behaviors on-chain), but they should be aligned with the airdrop’s objectives. For instance, if the goal is to reward loyal users, then the eligibility criteria could include users who have held a certain token for a specific period. Similarly, if the aim is to promote a new protocol, then the criteria could be interacting with it.

