Libra-related Sui blockchain fixes critical bug that put ‘billions’ at risk

The Sui blockchain network quietly fixed a bug that could have put “billions of dollars” at risk, according to a May 16 announcement from Zellic, the security firm hired to audit the network’s security. The bug was in a dependency of the bytecode verifier, which ensures that the human-readable Move language used to write smart contracts on Sui is correctly transcribed into machine code during deployment. Had the bug not been fixed, it could have “allowed attackers to bypass multiple security properties, leading to potentially significant financial damages,” the announcement said. In a statement to Cointelegraph, Mysten Labs confirmed that the the bug has been fixed in the SUI version of MOVE. Zellic claimed that the bug may have also been present in other Move-based networks, including Aptos and Starcoin. However, they stated that the Aptos version of it was eliminated with a patch on April 10, according to the Zellic team.

