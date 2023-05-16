Building a secure crypto ecosystem: Best practices for investors and crypto exchanges

The crypto industry has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity over the past decade, with millions worldwide investing in this asset class. Global crypto transactions will total to around $43 billion in 2023, up 24% from $34.30 billion the previous year. However, with this rise in popularity, there has also been a corresponding surge in cybercrime and fraudulent activities in the crypto space. Investing in any asset class, including crypto, comes with inherent risks. While the crypto industry presents lucrative investment opportunities, investors must remain vigilant about security measures to safeguard their assets. Research the platform before investing: Before investing in any crypto platform, investors should do their due diligence and thoroughly research its security measures, regulatory compliance, and reputation in the industry. They can read reviews, check for any security breaches in the past, and ensure that the platform has a track record of safeguarding its users’ assets. To protect their accounts from unauthorized access, investors should use strong passwords that are unique and complex. For example, they should avoid using easily guessable passwords such as their name or birth date and use a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters.

