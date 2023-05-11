Cardano’s Liqwid Labs’ Discord Compromised: How to Stay Safe

Hackers continue to run rampant in 2023. After stealing over $100 million in April and over half a billion dollars over the year, there are no signs of scams and attacks slowing down. In the latest attack, Liqwid Labs, a DeFi protocol operating on Cardano, fell prey to malicious actors who have taken over the company’s Discord server. On Thursday, May 11, Cardano DeFi protocol Liqwid Labs reported that hackers compromised their Discord server. The company warned users only to click links or engage with the forum once they resolved the issue. While the server was compromised, malicious actors promoted fake Cardano (ADA) airdrops on different channels via Liqwid Labs’ admin accounts. They also instantly banned community members who alarmed others about the scam. However, despite their nefarious efforts, community members warned everyone, including developers, about the issue. At press time, Liqwid Labs has regained access to its Discord. The DeFi protocol shared that it plans to implement better security measures, such as switching to a dedicated “cold admin” account for server administration. This will remove admin privileges on user accounts for existing admins, decreasing the risk of such incidents again.

