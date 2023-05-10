Verisign gets patent for cryptocurrency-backed sale and transfer of domain names

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted patent number 11,645,370 to Verisign for “Transferring a domain name on a secondary blockchain market and in the DNS.” The patent describes a way to transfer domains in both the DNS and a blockchain network when a sale with cryptocurrency occurs. The method can handle the transaction from end to end, including holding cryptocurrency in escrow until the transaction is complete: The operations include receiving a purchase request message comprising the domain name, at least one purchase parameter, and a second registrant network identifier; and sending a purchase instruction message to an executable program on a blockchain for the blockchain network, the purchase instruction message comprising the domain name and the second registrant network identifier, whereby the executable program writes at least the domain name, the second registrant network identifier, and an identifier of a gaining registrar to a deed contract for the domain name and emits an event representing a request to transfer registration of the domain name. Verisign has applied for many blockchain-related patents. It applied for this patent in July 2019 and it was granted yesterday.

