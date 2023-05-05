Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre’s Twitter Hacked: Red Carpet Welcome Or Nightmare Debut?

Daniel Alegre‘s account tweeted out a malicious mint link yesterday. The tweet read, “It’s almost time to enter the Otherside. Start your journey at [malicious link] before the portal closes.” Eventually, Twitter was able to reclaim control of the account and delete the post, but the damage had already been done. Twitter users immediately responded to the post asking why their wallets had been drained. Some holders even lost Bored Apes worth nearly $100k (at a minimum). Since blockchain transactions are irreversible, these victims do not have a recourse to recover their NFTs or crypto, unfortunately. Presumably, hackers were able to gain access to his account via a phishing attack. A phishing attack happens when someone clicks on a bad link and inadvertently installs malware on their device. This malware can steal passwords and other login info. Since the incident, Alegre’s account has been scrubbed of any malicious info and his PFP is now a blank avatar. Losing assets is nothing new to the Bored Ape Yacht Club community. The high value NFTs are a prime target for hackers and BAYC holders are known for having their NFTs stolen. The attacks have not been limited to just the community members, however. In the past, hackers gained mod controls for the BAYC discord channels and impersonated a team member before posting phishing links. Additionally, Yuga Labs’ MailChimp account was compromised earlier this year, prompting concerns about customer info being leaked.

