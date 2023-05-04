A moderator of the popular trading subreddit r/WallStreetBets has dumped a large portion of the WSB Coin (WSB), a token project that claims to be the official memecoin of Wall Street Bets. On May 2, WSB was launched by people involved in moderating the WallStreetBets Reddit forum. The subreddit gained notoriety for the GameStop short squeeze, sending hedge funds to their knees in January 2021. The creators of the WSB token claimed that there would be no allocation for the team and that 10% of the coins would be reserved for the subreddit. The website writes: “It’s the fairest launch memecoin you will find with no team allocation and no presale. Just a free airdrop and some coins for the community. 10% of the $WSB supply is reserved as a treasury for the r/wallstreetbets sub to do with as they please.”

However, just days later, one of the token’s team members started to dump massive amounts of tokens. On May 4, on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that “zjz.eth,” who runs the moderation bots for the subreddit, has allegedly pulled the rug on WSB investors. On-chain data shows that zjz.eth has sold WSB coins in exchange for 334 Ether, worth around $635,000 at the time of writing.

Full story : WallStreetBets mod dumps memecoin worth $635K in alleged rug pull.