Authorities in the United States and Ukraine have shut down nine websites that had been offering cryptocurrency exchange services to cybercriminals. he takedowns are the result of cooperation between the FBI, its Virtual Currency Response Team (VCRT) team, the National Police of Ukraine, and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General. The targeted domains, which now display a message informing visitors that they have been seized, are 24xbtc.com, 100btc.pro, pridechange.com, 101crypta.com, uxbtc.com, trust-exchange.org, bitcoin24.exchange, paybtc.pro and owl.gold. Authorities claim they have not only seized the domains, but also shut down associated servers, including ones located in the United States. “Noncompliant virtual currency exchanges, which have a lax anti-money laundering program or collect minimal Know Your Customer information or none at all, serve as important hubs in the cybercrime ecosystem and are operating in violation of Title 18 United States Code, Sections 1960 and 1956,” the DoJ said. The targeted cryptocurrency exchanges were advertised on crime forums and they offered support in both English and Russian. In many cases, the illegal currency exchange services were used by ransomware groups, as well as other types of scammers.

Full story : US, Ukraine Shut Down Cryptocurrency Exchanges Used by Cybercriminals.