OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

What security? Bitcoin enthusiast cracks known 12-word seed phrase in minutes

News Briefs, Technology / by

A systems architect cracked a seed phrase and won a 100,000 Satoshi bounty, or 0.001 Bitcoin, worth $29, in just under half an hour. Cointelegraph spoke to Andrew Fraser in Boston, who underscored how critical it is to keep a Bitcoin wallet seed phrase secure and offline. A seed phrase or recovery phrase is a string of random words generated when a wallet is created that can access the wallet, similar to a master key. Fraser brute forced a 12-word seed phrase that Bitcoin educator “Wicked Bitcoin” shared on Twitter. As shown, Wicked’s Tweet challenged users to decipher the correct order of the 12-word seed phrase. “Anyone wants to try and brute force this 12-word seed phrase securing 100,000 sats? I’ll give you all 12 words but in no particular order. Standard derivation path m/84’/0’/0’…no fancy tricks. GL.” It took just 25 minutes to unlock the 100,000 satoshis, worth just under $30. The incident serves as a timely reminder for Bitcoin users and crypto enthusiasts to take crypto security seriously. Fraser cracked the code using BTCrecover, a software application available on GitHub. The software offers a range of tools that can determine seed phrases with missing or scrambled mnemonics and passphrase-cracking utilities.

Full article : What security? Bitcoin enthusiast cracks known 12-word seed phrase in minutes.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.