CertiK-Audited Merlin DEX Suffers $1.82M Liquidity Pool Hack

CertiK-audited DEX Merlin experienced a $1.82 million hack. The attacker drained funds from a liquidity pool on the DEX, which is built on zkSync. Decentralized exchange Merlin suffered a hack on April 26, losing $1.82 million. PeckShield and several community members have pointed out that the exchange was exploited, providing the exploiter’s addresses. The funds, which took the form of USDC tokens, were bridged from zkSync to Ethereum. Members in the community have asked that Circle freeze the funds, though it seems too early for Circle to take any action, as the hack happened mere hours ago. The Merlin team has not made a statement on the incident, at least on Twitter. However, the crypto community has been noisily discussing the incident. The attacker depleted the liquidity pool of the Merlin DEX. Built on zkSync, the project is one of the more notable applications on the network. The fact that the attacker drained the liquidity pools is an indication that they somehow engineered the liquidity pool’s smart contracts. The incident is yet another one in the DeFi market, which continues to be a major target for hackers. Despite undergoing audits, DeFi platforms remain vulnerable to security breaches, as several hundreds of millions have already been drained this year.

