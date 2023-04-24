U.S. Sanctions 3 North Koreans for Supporting Hacking Group Known for Crypto Thefts

The U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions watchdog banned three North Korean individuals for supporting the Lazarus Group, a North Korean hacking team known for crypto thefts that U.S. authorities say have been used to support the nation’s weapons program. Two of the sanctioned individuals, Cheng Hung Man and Wu Huihui, were over-the-counter (OTC) traders who facilitated crypto transactions for Lazarus, the agency said, while a third person, Sim Hyon Sop, provided other financial support. The Treasury investigation identified several bitcoin addresses associated with Wu, while tying an ether, arbitrum and Binance chain address to Sim. “The DPRK continues to exploit virtual currency and extensive illicit facilitation networks to access the international financial system and generate revenue for the regime,” said Brian Nelson, the department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement, referring to the official name of North Korea.

