The official Twitter account of the crypto exchange KuCoin has recently been compromised, leading to users losing their funds to a fake giveaway event. The crypto platform promised to reimburse the funds lost from the incident. In an announcement, KuCoin confirmed that its Twitter was compromised for almost an hour on April 24, 8 AM ET. According to the exchange, the attackers posted a fake activity to lure KuCoin users into thinking that they were participating in an official event. So far, the exchange identified 22 transactions that were involved in the incident and pledged that they will be reimbursing the victims. The company urged victims to contact them for assistance and promised to implement better security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The firm also said that it’s collaborating with Twitter in conducting further investigations to look into the incident. One community member who claimed to be a victim said that they were the first to join the fake activity. According to the KuCoin user, the exchange makes similar campaigns to the tweet posted by the attackers. The Twitter users also said that it was a good thing that the exchange is able to respond to the attack very quickly.

Full story : KuCoin to reimburse victims of the short-lived Twitter account hack.