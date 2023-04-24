Crypto winter is over — and bitcoin could hit $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered says

Bitcoin’s value could jump to as much as $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered said in a note published Monday. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other mid-tier U.S. lenders has solidified the case for bitcoin as a “decentralised, trustless and scarce digital asset,” Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick said in the note. “We see potential for Bitcoin (BTC) to reach the USD 100,000 level by end-2024, as we believe the much-touted ‘crypto winter’ is finally over,” Kendrick said in the report, titled “Bitcoin — Pathway to the USD 100,000 level.” “The current stress in the traditional banking sector is highly conducive to BTC outperformance – and validates the original premise for Bitcoin as a decentralised, trustless and scarce digital asset,” Kendrick added. “Given these advantages, we think BTC’s share of total digital assets market cap could move into the 50-60% range in the next few months (from around 45% currently).” Bitcoin was trading at $27,601.55 as of 9:40 a.m. ET, according to CoinGecko data. The woes of Circle’s USD Coin and other so-called stablecoins, which aim to achieve a 1-to-1 peg to the U.S. dollar, has also benefited bitcoin, Kendrick said.

