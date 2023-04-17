A number of MetaMask users have had their email addresses exposed through a recent data leak, according to parent company ConsenSys on April 14. ConsenSys said that the issue affected a small portion of MetaMask users who submitted customer support tickets between August 1, 2021, and February 10, 2023. About 7,000 users were affected by the data leak, the company said. The affected support forms only explicitly requested user email addresses, meaning that this only the only data that necessarily leaked. However, ConsenSys also noted that users may have entered other personal information in other form fields. The attack was aimed at a third-party service that ConsenSys uses to handle its customer support tickets. It did not affect the MetaMask wallet software itself. ConsenSys said that unauthorized access has been revoked and assured users that the “threat is no longer on-going.” It said that it has reported the incident to authorities and noted that it continues to engage with the support provider, which is investigating the issue. ConsenSys did not disclose the name of its support provider.

Full story : MetaMask email address leak affects 7,000 users.