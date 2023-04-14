Bitrue Exchange Hacked, Resulting In $23 Million Worth of Crypto Stolen

Renowned cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has fallen victim to a hack that has resulted in a loss of approximately $23 million worth of cryptocurrency. The manner in which the attack was executed was not explicitly stated by Bitrue. The exchange is investigating the situation at the moment. According to the announcement made by Bitrue, all the withdrawals have been temporarily halted due to a “brief exploit” of their hot wallet. The exchange will conduct further security inspections and has planned to reestablish withdrawals by April 18, 2023. Bitrue stated that the attackers were successful in the withdrawals of funds in the forms of various cryptocurrencies, including ETH, QNT, GALA, SHIB, HOT, and MATIC. The exchange clarified that the impacted wallet represented less than 5% of the total reserves and assured its users that the remaining wallets were not affected by the security breach. The exchange has also pledged to keep its users informed of any updates and has taken measures to minimize the breach’s impact. Bitrue records an average trading volume of more than $1 billion each day, with Bitcoin and Ether being among the top token pairs traded on the exchange.

