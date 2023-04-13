Cryptocurrency-related phishing attacks up by 40% – report

In 2022 the number of cryptocurrency-related phishing attacks prevented by Kaspersky anti-phishing systems increased by 40% compared to the previous year, with more than five million attacks being stopped, the company recently announced. Conversely, there is a decrease in the detection of traditional financial threats, such as banking and mobile financial malware. These and other findings are in company’s latest report on Financial threats. Kaspersky’s new report highlights how the financial threat landscape saw significant changes in 2022. The researchers find that while attacks using traditional financial threats such as banking PC and mobile malware have become less common, cyber criminals have shifted their attention to new areas, including the crypto industry. In 2022, cryptocurrency phishing rose significantly and was included as a separate category, demonstrating 40% year-on-year growth with 5,040,520 detections of crypto phishing in 2022 compared to 3,596,437 in 2021. This increase in crypto phishing could be partially explained by the havoc on the crypto market that occurred last year. However, it is still unclear whether the trend will continue, which will depend on the trust that users place in cryptocurrency, Kaspersky states.

