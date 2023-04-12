The race for WEB3 has begun. Venture capitalists, cryptocurrency startups, engineers, and visionaries are developing WEB3 (or Web 3.0) powered by blockchain. A new frontier arose, more democratic, decentralized, independent, and ideal for data recovery. But is everything so perfect regarding decentralization and security of infrastructures? No, and numerous cases of man-in-the-middle attacks are proof of that. But to solve the security issue, let’s remember what WEB3 is. The core concept of WEB3 is to solve the security problems caused by centralization and to provide people with authority over their data and identification. So at what level of technology are these unfortunate incidents of security breaches occurring in your blockchain infrastructure? Let’s figure it out. To focus on the internal aspects of WEB3, technologies such as EVM, Solidity, and JavaScript still play a massive role. However, we use Node providers and WEB3 API providers when discussing backend features. Node providers are companies that allow you to use their services instead of running your nodes. This is very convenient because instead of setting up your node and experiencing all the stress and expense that comes with it, you can send your dApp transaction requests over the Internet to the node provider. If you’re interested in smart contract development, you may use one or two node providers (for redundancy).

Full analysis : How to solve the blockchain infrastructure security problem while creating a dApp.