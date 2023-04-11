In the world of cryptocurrency, where new coins and tokens are launched every day, it is essential to be vigilant and cautious before investing your money in any new project. Recently, a new token called CryptoGPT has been making waves in the market, claiming to be an AI-based platform that uses blockchain technology. However, upon further investigation, it seems that CryptoGPT is an outright scam. In this article, we will delve into the details and discuss the red flags associated with this scam. One of the significant red flags that have surfaced is the role of Jamila Jelani, who was initially listed as the CEO/founder of CryptoGPT. However, her title on the site changed to a marketer, and now she has been removed from the site entirely. Jelani claimed to have led growth campaigns at Alibaba, but there is no evidence to verify this claim. Her LinkedIn profile was only created last month, raising suspicions about her credibility. Another person associated with CryptoGPT is Dejan Erja, who claimed to have worked at Ripple Net. However, there is no information available to verify his connection with Ripple, and he has only five mutual connections on LinkedIn. Erja has never posted anything on LinkedIn, adding to the doubts about his authenticity. Another suspicious aspect of CryptoGPT is its lead investor and key market maker, DWF. The company claims to have two million users, a $250 million valuation, and a slew of buzzwords, including an AI assistant, ZK rollup layer 2 blockchain, data-to-AI engine, and NFTs to store data. However, chatter in group chats isn’t positive about DWF. The fact that DWF is both the lead investor and key market maker raises questions about its integrity.

Full report : CryptoGPT: A Cryptocurrency Scam Unveiled.