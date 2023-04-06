New DeFi Trend: Sentiment Hacker Returns 90% of Stolen Funds After Exploit

The hacker who exploited the Sentiment DeFi platform has returned nearly all of the funds, according to the team. This is yet another occasion when the exploiter has returned funds. The hacker behind the Sentiment attack has returned 90% of all funds, the team announced on April 6. The Sentiment hacker had conducted the exploit on April 4, stealing an estimated amount of nearly $1 million.The hacker used a reentrancy attack to siphon the funds. The team quickly responded, plugging a fix thanks to a third-party security auditor. The specific method was described as “used view re-entrance Balancer bug to execute malicious code before pool balances were updated and steal money using overpriced collateral.” There are not many more details on the return of the funds yet. The Sentiment team has confirmed that it will publish a full statement in a few hours, which should give the crypto community more information on what transpired. As it stands, the team’s successful negotiation with the hacker has resulted in offering 10% as a bounty. This hasn’t been confirmed, but it appears that way, given recent trends concerning security incidents. PeckShield reported that a two or three multi-sig wallet manages the returned funds. More interestingly, it appears that the bounty value is about $98,000 to Tornado Cash.

