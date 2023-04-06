Blockchain exploits can be extremely costly; with poorly designed smart contracts, de-centralized apps and bridges are attacked time and time again. For example, the Ronin Network experienced a $625-million breach in March 2022 when a hacker was able to steal private keys to generate fake withdrawals and transferred hundreds of millions out. The Nomad Bridge later that year in August experienced a $190-million breach when hackers exploited a bug in the protocol that allowed them to withdraw more funds than they had deposited. These vulnerabilities in the underlying smart contract code, coupled with human error and lapses of judgment, create significant risks for Web3 users. But how can crypto projects take proactive steps to identify the issues before they happen? There are a couple of major strategies. Web3 projects typically hire companies to audit their smart contract code and review the project to provide a stamp of approval. Another approach, which is often used in conjunction, is to establish a bug bounty program that provides incentives for benign hackers to use their skills to identify vulnerabilities before malicious hackers do. There are major issues with both approaches as they currently stand.

Full analysis : Crypto security audits and bug bounties are broken: Here’s how to fix them.