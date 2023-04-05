73.3% of Q1 rug pulls happened on BNB Chain: Immunefi

BNB Chain was the king of rug pulls in the first quarter of 2023, with over 73.3% of such scams in the entire crypto ecosystem happening on the network, according to an April 4 report from blockchain security firm Immunefi. The report, titled “Crypto Losses in Q1 2023,” investigated a variety of crypto hacks and scams in the first quarter of the year. It found that Ethereum and BNB Chain were the two largest targets for hackers and scammers, with 68.8% of total losses from these networks combined. BNB Chain, in particular, made up 41.3% of total losses from hacks and scams. One type of scam, in particular, reigned supreme on BNB Chain: rug pulls, a type of scam where developers raise funds and then close up shop without delivering a product or service. Immunefi stated that 73.3% of all rug pulls in the crypto ecosystem happened on BNB Chain in the first quarter. Immunefi tech Lead Adrian Hetman speculated that the large number of rug pulls on the chain may be due to a culture that promotes forking open-source code: “BNB Chain still has a serious issue with developers using forked code. Its community lacks a security-first approach and attracts many users looking for a quick way to earn money. That’s why we continue to see the biggest number of exploits and rug pulls in this ecosystem.”

