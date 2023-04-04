Allbridge exploiter returns most of the $573K stolen in attack

A large portion of the roughly $573,000 pilfered from the multichain token bridge Allbridge has been returned after the exploiter seemingly took up the project’s offer for a white hat bounty and no legal retaliation. Allbridge tweeted on April 3 that it received a message from an individual and 1,500 BNB, worth around $465,000, was returned to the project. “The remaining funds will be considered a white hat bounty to this person,” Allbridge said. It explained that all the “received BNB” was then converted to the stablecoin Binance USD to be used as compensation. Blockchain security firm Peckshield first identified the attack carried out on April 1, warning Allbridge in a tweet that its BNB Chain pools swap price was being manipulated by an individual acting as a liquidity provider and swapper. Following the exploit Allbridge offered the attacker a bounty and the chance to escape any legal ramifications. Allbridge has yet to publicly disclose how much was stolen, but blockchain security firm CertiK said the sum is close to $550,000, while PeckSheild said the exploit netted $282,889 in BUSD and $290,868 worth of Tether, totaling roughly $573,000.

