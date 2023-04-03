5 Secure Ways to Avoid Crypto Theft in 2023

The rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies has brought about significant concerns regarding wallet vulnerabilities and digital theft among individuals and businesses transacting in the market. While the meteoric rise in the value of cryptocurrency has attracted legitimate investors, it has also caught the attention of malicious actors who are constantly searching for vulnerabilities to exploit. According to blockchain analytics company, Chainalysis, the illegal utilization of cryptocurrencies reached an all-time high of $20.1 billion in the previous year, primarily due to a surge in transactions involving entities that have been subjected to U.S. sanctions. Criminals have various tactics for accessing people’s wallets, underscoring the importance of taking necessary precautions to prevent becoming a victim. Individuals and businesses can protect their cryptocurrency assets from theft by following some basic security measures. When you need to access the internet while away from home, using free public Wi-Fi at a restaurant or coffee shop may seem a convenient option. However, when it comes to conducting crypto transactions, it’s advisable to avoid using open public Wi-Fi. These types of networks are not secure, and nearby individuals can easily intercept your internet traffic.

