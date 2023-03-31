An unknown person or group may be collecting the IP addresses of Bitcoin users and linking them to their BTC addresses, violating the privacy of these users, according to a blog post from pseudonymous Bitcoin app developer 0xB10C. The entity has been active since March 2018, and its IP addresses have shown up on several public posts from Bitcoin node operators over the past several years. 0xB10C is the developer of several Bitcoin analytics websites, including Mempool.observer and Transactionfee.info. They have also been awarded a Bitcoin developer grant from Brink.dev in the past. 0xB10C calls the entity “LinkingLion” because the IP addresses associated with it pass through LionLink network’s colocation data center. However, ARIN and RIPE registry information reveal that this company is probably not the originator of the messages, according to 0xB10C. The entity uses a range of 812 different IP addresses to open connections with Bitcoin full nodes that are visible on the network (also called “listening nodes”). Once it opens a connection, the entity asks the node which version of the Bitcoin software it is using. However, when the node responds with a version number and message stating that it has understood the request, the entity closes its connection about 85% of the time without responding.

Full story : Mysterious entity may be collecting BTC users’ IP addresses — Bitcoin developer.