Web3 wallet provider MetaMask has warned its users of “false rumors” of a purported MetaMask airdrop, which appears to have been making the rounds on social media. According to a March 28 tweet from MetaMask, there have been “quite a few rumors going around” of a MetaMask snapshot or airdrop on March 31. “These rumors are not only false, but they are dangerous. They create opportunities for scammers and phishers,” warned MetaMask. Cointelegraph has identified a number of Twitter accounts purporting to be related to MetaMask or a MetaMask token airdrop. In its Twitter post, MetaMask has denied the rumors of an upcoming airdrop and has urged users to stay vigilant for fake sites in the coming days. The recent rumors may be linked to a “fireside chat” session with ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin at ETHDenver 2023 on March 14, who reiterated that his firm is “actively working to decentralize” MetaMask. He later reportedly confirmed that the team intends to launch a token.

Full Scam alert: MetaMask warns users of deceptive March 31 airdrop rumors.