After venture capitalist and former CTO at cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan made a shocking claim that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach the price of $1 million in the following three months, many in the crypto community became intrigued, wondering if his prediction could truly materialize. As the guesswork continued en masse, some analysts have turned to OpenAI’s text-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT for suggestions, so the Finbold team decided to give it a shot as well, and the results were indeed bullish, although far from the $1 million touted by some individuals. As always, upon being asked to offer hypothetical average Bitcoin predictions for each year in the 2024-2030 period, ChatGPT warned it was only an AI language model and, as such, could not “predict future Bitcoin prices with certainty or accuracy,” but it ultimately did manage to deliver some interesting rounded up numbers. According to the figures provided by the AI tool, Bitcoin is expected to reach the price of $150,000 in 2024, adding around $25,000 every following year until it (speculatively) hits a very enticing number of $300,000 in 2030, as per the query posted on March 29.

