SEC Ramps Up War Against Crypto With New Investor Alert

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a warning about investing in crypto. The agency cites volatility and a lack of crypto asset investor protection measures. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a notice on March 23, cautioning investors about crypto assets securities. The SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy stated that crypto investments can be “exceptionally volatile and speculative, and the platforms where investors buy, sell, borrow, or lend these securities may lack important protections for investors.” The latter point was the gist of the notice, which echoes sentiments that officials from the agency have made in the past. Some in the crypto community have even said that SEC Chair Gary Gensler and others have launched a hostile mission against crypto exchanges and companies. The SEC and its executives counter such remarks by saying it is merely attempting to protect investors. While many crypto companies have acknowledged that the crypto market does need more rules, it disagrees with the SEC’s regulation-by-enforcement approach.

