Major Cryptocurrency ATM Manufacturer General Bytes Hacked, Over $1.5M in Bitcoin Stolen

General Bytes experienced a security incident on March 17 and 18 that enabled a hacker to remotely access the master service interface and send funds from hot wallets, according to the company and sources. The breach forced a majority of U.S.-based crypto automated teller machine (ATM) operators to temporarily shut down. The hacker was able to liquidate 56.28 bitcoins, worth approximately $1.5 million, from about 15 to 20 crypto ATM operators nationwide. The largest cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) manufacturer, General Bytes, has produced 9,505 such machines globally, with thousands located in the United States. On Saturday, March 18, the company informed the public of a serious security incident that occurred on March 17 as well. “We released a statement urging customers to take immediate action to protect their personal information,” the company explained at 4:42 p.m. (ET) on Saturday. “We urge all our customers to take immediate action to protect their funds and personal information and carefully read the security bulletin,” the firm added.

