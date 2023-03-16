Scam alert: $300K stolen by fake Blur airdrop websites

Scammers continue to prey on nonfungible token (NFT) users looking to claim Blur (BLUR) token airdrops through numerous scam websites. According to data from TrustCheck, over $300,000 has been stolen from unsuspecting users that have linked wallets to malicious websites. The legitimate Blur platform is a newcomer to the NFT marketplace space, making waves in the industry with booming user numbers and trading volume directly resulting from the platform’s three-phase airdrop incentive scheme. 10% of Blur’s total token supply was distributed to users based on their trading activity in its second token airdrop scheme from Feb. 15. The first airdrop was retroactive, awarding tokens to anybody who traded an NFT on Ethereum in the six months leading up to the platform’s launch in October 2022. The second airdrop awarded tokens to users who listed NFTs before Dec. 6, while the third awarded tokens to users placing bids on the platform after the feature went live. Given the incentive program’s mechanics, many users have been looking to claim BLUR tokens across the NFT ecosystem. This created an opportunity for scammers to promote fake airdrop links to malicious websites. Data shared with Cointelegraph from Ethereum-based Web3 browser security extension TrustCheck, reveals that over $300,000 worth of funds have been stolen from 24 different scam websites since Feb. 15. A handful of these websites are still functional, with users warned to be wary when connecting wallets.

