Europol seizes $46M from crypto mixer after $2.88B allegedly laundered

According to The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, commonly known as Europol, on March 15, the agency seized assets of cryptocurrency mixer ChipMixer for its alleged involvement in money laundering activities. Total assets seized include 1,909.4 Bitcoin in 55 transactions amounting to 44.2 million euros ($46 million). Decentralized finance analyst ZachXBT previously alleged on Nov. 25, 2022, that the hacker(s) of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX laundered 360 BTC ($5.9 million) using ChipMixer after an $372 million exploit. In addition, the ChipMixer website has been shut down after authorities seized four servers hosting the application. Europol claims that the application laundered over 2.73 billion euros since its inception in 2017. According to law enforcement officials: “ChipMixer, an unlicensed cryptocurrency mixer set up in mid-2017, was specialised in mixing or cutting trails related to virtual currency assets. The ChipMixer software blocked the blockchain trail of the funds, making it attractive for cybercriminals looking to launder illegal proceeds from criminal activities.” The investigation and subsequent enforcement was coordinated by the Belgian Federal police, the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany, the Central Cybercrime Bureau of Poland, the Cantonal Police of Zurich Switzerland, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

