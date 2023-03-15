Cybercriminals have started taking advantage of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) downfall to carrying out scams that can steal money, and bank account information, or infect customers’ systems with malware. SVB was shut down on March 10 by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, after the bank failed to raise capital to keep running. SVB customers are expected to transfer their financial operations to other banks in the coming weeks. This means these customers will receive notifications including the new bank account numbers from their new bank. Hackers are using this as an opportunity by posing as banks and carrying out phishing and business email compromise (BEC) campaigns, targeting SVB customers. Security researchers have found that threat actors have already registered suspicious domains and pages to carry out the attacks. Some of the suspicious websites that have emerged are svbcollapse[.]com, svbclaim[.]com, svbdebt[.]com, svbclaims[.]net, login-svb[.]com, Svbbailout[.]com, svb-usdc[.]com, svb-usdc[.]net, svbi[.]io, banksvb[.]com, svbank[.]com, and Svblogin[.]com etc according to Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs (CRIL).

Full story : Cybercriminals target SVB customers with BEC and cryptocurrency scams.