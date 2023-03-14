NatWest is limiting the amount of money customers can transfer to cryptocurrency exchanges. From Tuesday, customers will be able to transfer a maximum of £1,000 a day to such exchanges, and no more than £5,000 per month. The bank says it is to protect customers from “crypto-criminals” seeking to scam them. Most cryptocurrencies are not regulated in the UK, but the government has set out regulatory plans for the industry. NatWest head of fraud protection Stuart Skinner said the bank had seen an increase in the number of scams linked to cryptocurrency, with UK consumers losing an estimated £329m from such criminal acts. He also gave advice to help people avoid being duped. “You should always have sole control of your cryptocurrency wallet and nobody else should have access,” he said. “If you didn’t set the wallet up yourself or can’t access the money then this is likely to be a scam.” In June 2021, NatWest introduced some daily caps on customers’ transfers to crypto exchanges, with the limits varying in size depending on the platform in question. At the time, it cited concerns over investment scams and fraud. Benoit Marzouk, chief executive of BitcoinPoint, a crypto trading app registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said the limits imposed by NatWest were too restrictive and did not address the problem itself.

Full story : NatWest limits cryptocurrency transfers over scam fears.