FBI Warns About Cryptocurrency Theft Scams Using Play-to-Earn Games

The FBI has issued a public service announcement (PSA) warning on the utilization of play-to-earn games as part of a scheme to defraud users of funds stored in the form of cryptocurrency. Criminals are introducing victims to this kind of game and then use malware to extract the funds from cryptocurrency wallets linked to the game, according to the bureau. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning about the introduction of play-to-earn games in schemes destined to steal funds from unsuspecting users. On March 9, the institution issued a PSA on this, explaining how criminals are luring users to put funds behind play-to-earn games. According to the PSA, criminals establish a relationship with the selected victims, in order to gain their trust. After this, they lure them to participate in online play-to-earn games, that offer rewards for their actions, and to put funds in a cryptocurrency wallet as a form of staking mechanism. The rewards advertised are proportional to the number of funds stored in the cryptocurrency wallet, so users are incentivized to put in more funds to get more rewards. The games show fake rewards growing in their cryptocurrency wallet, and spend more funds to keep growing their rewards.

